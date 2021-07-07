Pakistan ranked third with 84.4 points in Global Normalcy Index after Covid-19: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan is ranked third in the world with 84.4 points in the Global Normalcy Index ranking after Covid, according to the Economist, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet, he said on Wednesday that Bill Gates has termed Pakistan's Corona handling as excellent and WHO puts Pakistan in the top seven countries with the best strategy against Covid.

The opposition has been carrying out propaganda and politics on Corona from day one, which continues till today, Shahbaz Gul added.

Of course, the news of recovery from Corona and improvement of the economy is not good for the opportunist elements, he said.

The world only fought the Coronavirus but Pakistan along with Corona also beat the opposition, he added.