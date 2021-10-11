UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan ranks among top 5 freelancing countries in South Asia: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Monday said that Pakistan was ranked among the top five freelancing countries in South Asia.

He said this while addressing a first graduation ceremony of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) held at The University of Education.

Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.), PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and Head of Freelance wing Ahmed islam Syan along with the team were present at the event.

Raja Yassir Humayun said, "With a highly talented and enthusiastic youth, initiatives like NFTP were helping expand the freelance eco-system across the country.

" He also congratulated the graduates and appreciated the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) and PITB for their dedication and support in strengthening the freelance eco-system in Pakistan.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor emphasized on how NFTP was contributing in training the youth to go the entrepreneurial way and become part of the 1.5 trillion USD Gig economy. "Through initiatives like NFTP, the PITB is making a significant contribution in empowering the youth and promoting the freelance market", he said.

An initiative of MoIT&T, NFTP executed by the PITB, was designed to provide training in certainareas to aspiring freelancers across the country, he added.

