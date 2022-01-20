Pakistan ranks second in Economist normalcy index: Asad Umer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan stood second in the world ranking on Economist global normalcy index that measured post Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.

"Pakistan ranked number 2 in the world in Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post covid opening up of society & economy. Pakistan was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in top 3 in all three rankings" he tweeted.