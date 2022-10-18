Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia: NMU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan has the highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia as one out of 9 women fall prey to the fatal disease in the country.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf, said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk here on Tuesday.

He informed that the deadly disease could be cured if diagnosed timely at early stages.Cancer Centre In charge , Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, stated that it was right of every woman to have awareness about it.

He advised women to undergo regular check up on a monthly basis and get their mammography test conducted annually after they turn 40.

Earlier, an awareness walk was held which began from Nishtar Hospital main gate and culminated at Cancer Centre. A good number of doctors, paramedics and nurses participated in it.

It is worth mentioning that breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control.

There are different kinds of breast cancer.

The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.

Breast cancer can begin in different parts of the breast. A breast is made up of three main parts: lobules, ducts, and connective tissue. The lobules are the glands that produce milk. The ducts are tubes that carry milk to the nipple. The connective tissue (which consists of fibrous and fatty tissue) surrounds and holds everything together. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts. Breast cancer can spread outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels. When breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it is said to have metastasized.