Pakistan RCS celebrates international volunteer day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a ceremony at its National Headquarters to mark International Volunteer Day.

The event resonated with the theme titled "Hope" from the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, recognizing and honoring volunteers worldwide who selflessly dedicate their time and efforts to voluntary service, contributing significantly to humanity.

The distinguished presence of the Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, added prestige to the occasion.

The ceremony brought together a gathering of passionate staff and volunteers, who celebrated International Volunteer Day with enthusiasm and fervor. The National Headquarters lawn witnessed a ceremonial cake cutting, symbolizing the shared commitment to humanitarian causes.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari personally engaged with the volunteers, expressing his appreciation for their firm commitment to humanitarian efforts. In his address, Chairman Laghari emphasized that International Volunteer Day is a celebration of individuals who embody selflessness, compassion, and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society.

He remarked, "Our volunteers, the heartbeat of our organization, stand as beacons of hope, tirelessly extending their hands to anyone in need, anywhere in the world." In the face of numerous challenges, from natural disasters to health emergencies, conflicts to climate crises, the volunteers of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society exemplify the true essence of humanity.

Reflecting on the past year, Chairman Laghari highlighted the resilience of the organization in responding to a devastating flood. Through collaboration with esteemed Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, the organization swiftly mobilized to provide crucial assistance. The "Recovery Initiative" continues, with volunteers still on the front lines, offering support to families affected by the flood.

Chairman Laghari concluded, "On this International Volunteer Day, let us salute the unsung heroes who, with humility and determination, make a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals. Together, as a united force, we will continue to spread hope, one act of kindness at a time."