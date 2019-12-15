UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Re-elected As VP To COP-26, Member Of Key Committees: Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan re-elected as VP to COP-26, member of key committees: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :After receiving global recognition for significant environmental conservation initiatives at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 25th Conference of Parties (COP-25) in Madrid, Spain Pakistan was reelected as vice president for the next COP-26 and member to key committees at climate change negotiations.

In an exclusive online conversation with the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Sunday said it was a big achievement at COP25 for Pakistan as it just got elected to top positions at climate change negotiations which just finished in Madrid.

Pakistan highlighted its core initiatives to mitigate climate change risks despite being a developing country with higher vulnerability due to environmental degradation and limited available resources under the leadership of the Adviser who was heading the team.

Besides, achieving the position of Vice President of climate COP, Pakistan was also made member to six important committees including member of CDM Executive board, member of Adaption Committe, member of Technology Executive Committe, member of Paris Agreement Compliance Committe, member of Adaptation Fund Board, member of Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM) (Loss/Damage), he told APP.

To a question, he said, "COP-26 is a very important conference as it will officially initiate the Paris Agreement commitments. Moreover, the membership of the WIM on Loss and Damage is also critical - as it will hopefully get materialized next year." It may be mentioned here that the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC was expected to take place from 9-19 November 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

Moreover, the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project and Ecosystem Restoration Fund had bagged global recognition at the COP-25.

