UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Re-elected To Executive Board Of UNESCO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:21 PM

Pakistan re-elected to Executive Board of UNESCO

Pakistan has been re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation for the next four-year term.Pakistan secured 154 votes out of 180 cast in an election held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Pakistan has been re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation for the next four-year term.Pakistan secured 154 votes out of 180 cast in an election held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.Pakistan enjoys the distinction of being a continuous member of the UNESCO Executive Board since 1978.

The members of executive board are elected by UNESCO's General Conference according to a system of regional grouping.Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haq and his team.He said Pakistan's election to the UNESCO Executive Board is a testimony to its stellar contributions in promoting International cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan United Nations Education France Paris

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at ho ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary, Afghan Securit ..

35 seconds ago

2 killers get death, life term sentences in Sargod ..

37 seconds ago

68 per cent children under five in KP vitamin A de ..

39 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

41 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.