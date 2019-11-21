Pakistan re-elected to Executive Board of UNESCO

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Pakistan has been re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation for the next four-year term.Pakistan secured 154 votes out of 180 cast in an election held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.Pakistan enjoys the distinction of being a continuous member of the UNESCO Executive Board since 1978.

The members of executive board are elected by UNESCO's General Conference according to a system of regional grouping.Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haq and his team.He said Pakistan's election to the UNESCO Executive Board is a testimony to its stellar contributions in promoting International cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.