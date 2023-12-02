Open Menu

Pakistan Re-elected To Executive Council Of OPCW

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Conference of Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) on Friday re-elected Pakistan to the Executive Council of the Organization of Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for a two-year term (2024–26).

The 28th session of the Conference of States Parties to the CWC that concluded on Friday was chaired by Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, a press release issued by a foreign office spokesperson said.

Pakistan has become the chair of the conference and any other CWC-related organ for the first time.

Ambassador Tarar will also chair the intervening sessions and preparatory meetings for the next conference of state parties.

Pakistan is grateful to all the states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention for their support and trust in Pakistan and its strong credentials in the multilateral arms control and disarmament domain, the press release said.

Pakistan will continue to act as a bridge builder in the multilateral arena and continue to demonstrate its commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, it added.

