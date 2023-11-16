Pakistan re-elected to UNESCO Executive Board with highest votes

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the term 2023-2027.

Pakistan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO based in Paris, France in a statement said Pakistan received highest number of votes in the group.

"We are thankful to member States for their support and trust. Pakistan will continue to work together with all members states in advancing our shared objectives," a statement issued from Paris said.

The statement said it was a matter of immense pride to have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve on the Executive Board.

"Pakistan will avail this opportunity to continue to contribute to the policymaking, development of norms, advancement of global priorities, and effective oversight of programs and activities of the Organization," it said.

The statement emphasized that Pakistan values the ever-relevant and crucial role of UNESCO as a universal forum to promote the intellectual and moral solidarity of mankind and advancement of global peace and development through education, science, culture and communication.

"As an ardent advocate of multilateralism, Pakistan will endeavour to strengthen our collective efforts at UNESCO, including by building bridges across regions and forging consensus on key issues for tangible outcomes and impact on ground," it said.

The statement highlighted that as a partner, Pakistan would continue to extend proactive support for the SIDS Operational Strategy and Global Priorities — Africa and Gender Equality.

"Pakistan’s re-election is a testament to its longstanding support for and constructive role at the United Nations," it said.