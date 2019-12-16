UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Re-elected Vice President For COP26 On UN Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:36 PM

Pakistan re-elected Vice President for COP26 on UN climate change

UN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Pakistan has been re-elected as Vice President for the next 26th Conference of Parties and Members to key committees at climate change negotiations in Spain.Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who is in Madrid to attend the marathon UN Summit on Climate, has termed the decision as a big achievement for Pakistan.

He said the decision was made after receiving global recognition for significant environmental conservation initiatives at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and 25th Conference of Parties that concluded in Spain yesterday.Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan has also been made member to six other important committees relating to climate change.

