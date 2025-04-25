ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar issued a strong response to India's announcement of unilaterally revoking the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international agreement and a direct threat to the national security of Pakistan.

Addressing the Senate on Friday, Dar stated, “Water is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis. The Indus Waters Treaty is a crucial, internationally recognized agreement that cannot be terminated by one party alone. Its annulment is only possible through mutual consent.”

He emphasized that the issue of water is tied directly to Pakistan’s national security, warning that future wars could be fought over water. “We will not show any leniency on this matter,” he said.

Dar also revealed that the National Security Committee had made several key decisions in light of the current situation. Among them was the immediate suspension of all forms of trade with India, including indirect trade via third countries. Furthermore, the Wagah border crossing has been closed with immediate effect.

“Anyone who looks at Pakistan with ill intent will receive a response just like in the past — only stronger and more decisive this time,” Dar warned, highlighting that Pakistan has already taken two more countermeasures compared to India.

The foreign minister further disclosed that extensive diplomatic efforts are underway. “Yesterday, 26 foreign ambassadors were briefed on the situation. More briefings are scheduled for today,” he added, noting that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister is expected to speak with him later in the evening.

In response to rising regional tensions, Dar announced that all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under the SAARC visa exemption must leave the country within 48 hours.

He thanked opposition parties for their unified stance against India’s recent aggression, praising national unity as Pakistan’s real strength. “Political leadership has given a clear message to the enemy: there will be no compromise on the defense of our homeland.”

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, Dar noted that India had not directly accused Pakistan nor provided any evidence linking the country to the event.

He also criticized India for hindering regional progress. “SAARC wants development, but one country's stubbornness holds the entire region back,” he said.

Concluding his address, Dar assured the nation that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and that the government stands united in its response to any threat.

APP/qsr-zah-sra