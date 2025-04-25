Pakistan Reacts Strongly To India's Move To Unilaterally Revoke Indus Waters Treaty
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar issued a strong response to India's announcement of unilaterally revoking the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international agreement and a direct threat to the national security of Pakistan.
Addressing the Senate on Friday, Dar stated, “Water is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis. The Indus Waters Treaty is a crucial, internationally recognized agreement that cannot be terminated by one party alone. Its annulment is only possible through mutual consent.”
He emphasized that the issue of water is tied directly to Pakistan’s national security, warning that future wars could be fought over water. “We will not show any leniency on this matter,” he said.
Dar also revealed that the National Security Committee had made several key decisions in light of the current situation. Among them was the immediate suspension of all forms of trade with India, including indirect trade via third countries. Furthermore, the Wagah border crossing has been closed with immediate effect.
“Anyone who looks at Pakistan with ill intent will receive a response just like in the past — only stronger and more decisive this time,” Dar warned, highlighting that Pakistan has already taken two more countermeasures compared to India.
The foreign minister further disclosed that extensive diplomatic efforts are underway. “Yesterday, 26 foreign ambassadors were briefed on the situation. More briefings are scheduled for today,” he added, noting that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister is expected to speak with him later in the evening.
In response to rising regional tensions, Dar announced that all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under the SAARC visa exemption must leave the country within 48 hours.
He thanked opposition parties for their unified stance against India’s recent aggression, praising national unity as Pakistan’s real strength. “Political leadership has given a clear message to the enemy: there will be no compromise on the defense of our homeland.”
Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, Dar noted that India had not directly accused Pakistan nor provided any evidence linking the country to the event.
He also criticized India for hindering regional progress. “SAARC wants development, but one country's stubbornness holds the entire region back,” he said.
Concluding his address, Dar assured the nation that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and that the government stands united in its response to any threat.
APP/qsr-zah-sra
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reacts strongly to India's move to unilaterally revoke Indus Waters Treaty5 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global ,SCCI5 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously rejects Indian allegations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam attack15 minutes ago
-
Senate passes bill to establish NIAS25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue playing role across UN platforms to achieve lasting peace: Dar25 minutes ago
-
Govt, national leadership fully prepared to eliminate Malaria disease25 minutes ago
-
5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Rickshaw25 minutes ago
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment35 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nabs key member of motorcycle theft gang, seize eight stolen bikes35 minutes ago
-
Registration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins36 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs ringleader of illegal human organ transplant gang in Lahore45 minutes ago