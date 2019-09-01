Pakistan ready for befitting response to any Indian misadventure: Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said that Pakistan was ready to give befitting response to any misadventure of India.

"Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan, as it was supporting to the indigenous freedom movement and also highlighting Indian gruesome atrocities on oppressed Kashmiri people," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues with India peacefully through meaningful dialogue.He said "war was not solution of any issue, keep in mind that the country's atomic weapons were not only for decoration." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively presenting and raising Kashmir issue at every forum to pressurize India to stop gross human rights violation in the occupied valley.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan was being a responsible Nuclear State did not want any war hysteria with India, but it holds right of retaliation. He termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an extremist and fascist, who was committing genocide in the Held Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said the world acknowledged that Imran Khan was an honest person and taking steps for the welfare of the country, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari proved their selves as a corrupt people who were involved in looting public money.