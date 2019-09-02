UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ready For Befitting Response To Any Indian Misadventure: Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan ready for befitting response to any Indian misadventure: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said that Pakistan was ready to give befitting response to any misadventure of India.

"Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan, as it was supporting to the indigenous freedom movement and also highlighting Indian gruesome atrocities on oppressed Kashmiri people," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues with India peacefully through meaningful dialogue.He said "war was not solution of any issue, keep in mind that the country's atomic weapons were not only for decoration." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively presenting and raising Kashmir issue at every forum to pressurize India to stop gross human rights violation in the occupied valley.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan was being a responsible Nuclear State did not want any war hysteria with India, but it holds right of retaliation. He termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an extremist and fascist, who was committing genocide in the Held Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said the world acknowledged that Imran Khan was an honest person and taking steps for the welfare of the country, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari proved their selves as a corrupt people who were involved in looting public money.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Nuclear Narendra Modi Rashid Money Sunday All

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

1 hour ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

1 hour ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

2 hours ago

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.