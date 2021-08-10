UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ready For Talks, But Onus On India To Ensure 'enabling Environment': FO Spox

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan ready for talks, but onus on India to ensure 'enabling environment': FO Spox

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India, provided it ensured an enabling environment that "primarily'' focused on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India, provided it ensured an enabling environment that "primarily'' focused on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The FO Spokesperson dismissed the impression that making the Kashmir dispute conditional for resumption of talks with India would lead to a deadlock, as the human rights crisis worsened in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan will take every possible step to save the lives of innocent Kashmiris, suffering unabated violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters in response to their queries on the foreign policy narrative, at the APP Headquarters.

He said the relationship between Pakistan and India had always been "difficult", however stressed that Pakistan desired "peaceful relations with all countries, including India." He mentioned in this regard Pakistan's re-commitment to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control with India in February, terming it a step towards peace and stability, aimed at the resolution of core issues, including Kashmir.

Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan was effectively highlighting at international level, three dimensions of the Kashmir dispute - legal, humanitarian and security.

"Seventy years on, Pakistan's stance on Kashmir remains consistent, however India for multiple times, has deviated from its position from denying its pledge with the United Nations Security Council to the latest unilateral and illegal step of August 5, 2019," he said.

He highlighted India's involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan, to which he said, Pakistan shared with the international community a dossier with evidence. However, India continued with its approach to blame Pakistan without any solid proof, he added.

On balancing relations with the United States and China, he said "our relations with one country should not be seen at the cost of another country." He said Pakistan enjoyed convergence of views with the U.S. on matters including Afghanistan, climate change, region and economy. With China, he said, it was not merely a relationship, but a "partnership based on trust and communities".

"We have 'stand-alone' relations with both countries, but our decisions in any case will be made in national interest," he said.

Pursuing the vision of regional economic integration, he said Pakistan's relations with Russia had witnessed a "shift" with a mega Pak Stream gas pipeline project in the offing.

Asked on alternative routes to Central Asia through other countries including Iran, he said the factors such as political will, economic dimension and security situation would be decisive in this regard.

Terming the Foreign Office and APP as "partners", he lauded the professionalism of the news agency in effectively highlighting the national narrative on foreign policy and acting as a powerful tool to counter disinformation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Iran Russia China Jammu Lead United States February August Gas 2019 All From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

29 seconds ago
 VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mil ..

VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mills

31 seconds ago
 Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Grou ..

Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Group of International Price Fixin ..

33 seconds ago
 48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

21 minutes ago
 2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

21 minutes ago
 DQCB refers 30 cases to drug court

DQCB refers 30 cases to drug court

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.