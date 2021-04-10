Pakistan ready for talks if India ensures conducive environment: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India if the latter ensured a conducive environment.

The Kashmir issue was the main hurdle in talks and he would even visit New Delhi if India first stopped brutalities on the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and restore the special status of the Valley, he said talking to the media after inaugurating the Ramazan Relief Package here at a Utility Store.

Qureshi, however, made it clear that Pakistan was not in a hurry. India would have to show some flexibility for talks on all the issues, including Kashmir, Siachen, water, Sir Creek and others as a war was no solution to resolve the same.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's government in New Delhi could not suppress the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom movement through brutal acts. The whole world, including the European Union and human rights organizations were questioning India over the worst rights abuses in the occupied Valley.

Qureshi said he even did not express his desire for a meeting with his Indian foreign minister at Dushanbe (Tajikistan), where the two were present to attend a conference.

He said the ceasefire at the Line of Control, which had come into effect recently, was benefiting the people from both sides of the divide.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had opened the Kartarpur Corridor as a goodwill gesture. They would welcome the Sikh community for 'Vaisakhi' (Baisakhi) celebrations if they were allowed by the Indian government.

To a question about the recent visit of Russian foreign minister to Pakistan, Qureshi said both the countries decided to further cement their ties. A meeting would be held in Moscow during the current year to promote economic relations and the prime minister had issued special directives for its preparations.

He said Russia had offered cooperation in defence filed, and provision of equipment to enhance counter terrorism capacity of Pakistani law enforcement agencies. It had also offered assistance for the uplift of railway infrastructure and energy sector, and revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills, which was installed by Russia.

The foreign minister said Russia fully supported Pakistan's strategy and policies regarding Afghanistan.

Due to the successful foreign policy, he said, Pakistan also enjoyed good relations with the Central Asian republics.

To a question, he had not yet talked to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser regarding the permission not given by the Afghan authorities to the aeroplane with a parliamentary delegation aboard, to land at the Kabul airport issue. The Pakistani delegation led by NA speaker was going to Kabul as a goodwill gesture.

The Afghan government, he said, had taken notice of the matter and initial reports suggested that there was some security issue.

Pakistan wanted friendship with a peaceful, stable, prosperous and developed Afghanistan, he added.

Replying to a question, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in the politics of revenge. Jehangir Tareen was their companion and their doors remained always open for him. The notices were issued to some 17 sugar millers and not Jehangir Tareen alone.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders were jubilating that Mr Tareen would part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) though the latter had no such intention, he added.

The foreign minister said the prime minister was fully committed to the eradication of corruption as it was the main agenda of the PTI's election manifesto. There would be no compromise on such issues, he added, while ruling out creation of any forward bloc in the party.

The prime minister, he said, had a meeting with the parliamentarians from South Punjab in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a day before. The funds of Rs 700 million initially required for the South Punjab Secretariat had been released while the March 29 notification about its powers had also been withdrawn.

Qureshi said the prime minister would soon visit the South Punjab for opening the offices of its secretariat at Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said in the past the development funds meant for South Punjab were spent elsewhere in the province. Separate funds would be allocated for it in the upcoming Punjab budget, he added.

He said the Punjab chief minister had assured that the next provincial cabinet meeting would be held in Multan.

The minister said the prime minister had sanctioned a separate jobs quota for the youngsters of South Punjab on their recommendations and now the hardworking youth of the area would get employments on merit.

He said committees headed by local parliamentarians had been constituted at divisional level, which would hold meetings on monthly basis. The government officials would also attend the meetings to resolve the problems faced by the masses.

Qureshi said Rs 4 billion had been approved for the construction of a modern mother and child care hospital at Wilayatabad in Multan. Its foundation stone would be laid soon as the tendering process was in progress. It would be Nishtar-III Hospital as it would be interlinked with the Nishtar Hospital.

The foreign minister said the government was fully alive to control inflation, which was caused by the big mafia of hoarders and profiteers. The prime minister was chairing meetings every week on the issue.

The government, he said, was trying to manage the demand and supply gap of commodities through their import. It had also given relief in taxes, while the administration was tasked to control inflation.

The Pakistani rupee, he added, was also getting stable. The value of Dollar had decreased to Rs 152, which would ultimately reduce the prices of imported items.

Qureshi said the billions of rupees grant was allocated for the Ramazan package, under which quality daily use items would be provided to the masses on cheaper rates at the Utility Stores.

Ramazan bazaars would also be set up to facilitate the citizens, which would be later converted into Sahulat bazaars, he added.

Earlier, the foreign minister inaugurated the sale of commodities under the Ramazan package by cutting a ribbon at the USC here at Chungi No 7 and prayed for its success. He also took round of the store and asked about the prices of commodities.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Aamir Dogar, and USC Zonal Manager Imran Zafar Gillani, Regional Manager Imtaiz Hussain, District Manager Tehseen Khan Babar and others were also present on the occasion.