Pakistan ready to act as facilitator between Iran, Saudi Arabia: PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) , Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterated that Pakistan was ready to act as facilitator between the brotherly Muslims countries Iran and Saudi Arabia to sort out their differences through dialogue.

Addressing a joint press stakeout along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the prime minister said in the past, Pakistan had hosted Saudi Arabia and Iran and again willing to facilitate the brotherly countries to iron out their differences.

"The issue is complex one but it is possible to sort out differences through dialogue," he emphasised.

The prime minister also explained that his trip to Iran would be followed with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday which was solely 'Pakistan's initiative' as they were not asked by anyone to undertake such trip.

He also made it clear that Pakistan's role would be a facilitator and not a mediator.

He stressed that it was imperative for everyone not to allow any conflict to take place in the region as he termed certain vested interests which wanted to flare up the tensions in the region.

The prime minister terming his consultations with the Iranian president as very encouraging, said that he would go to Saudi Arabia with a positive mind.

He said Pakistan had deep rooted bilateral brotherly ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia was Pakistan's closest friend as it had always helped them when they were in need.

So far these reason, he said, nobody wanted a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arbia.

The issue was recognized as a complex one, but he felt that it could be resolved through dialogue, he expressed his optimism.

The prime minister said a conflict between the two countries would not just affect the whole region but also affect the developing countries as it would increase poverty in the world as the cost of oil would shoot up and purchase of expensive oil could lead to further spending.

He said all the developing countries had the same point of views, only the vested interests wanted this conflict to take place.

The prime minister further said that during his visit to New York, US President Donald Trump spoke to him and asked him to facilitate dialogue with Iran.

Expressing his resolve, the prime minister assured the Iranian leadership that they would do whatever they could to facilitate US-Iran dialogue, so that the sanctions could be lifted and agreement over the nuclear deal be signed.

more/