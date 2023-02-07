UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ready To Assist Türkiye, Syria In Such Challenging Times: Chairman NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday said that the country was ready to provide all needed assistance to Türkiye and Syria in such difficult and challenging times.

This was shared on NDMA's twitter handle.

"The NDMA dispatched humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-hit Türkiye through PAF C-130 aircraft from Nur Khan Air Base on special directions of PM", it said.

"Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik sent off an emergency relief consignment that included winterized tents and blankets along with the search & rescue team of the Pakistan Army", the NDMA tweeted.

It added that additional supplies had also been gathered and would be sent off after developing need-based damage assessments and evaluations by NDMA & AFAD.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Syria Twitter All From

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.