(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday said that the country was ready to provide all needed assistance to Türkiye and Syria in such difficult and challenging times.

This was shared on NDMA's twitter handle.

"The NDMA dispatched humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-hit Türkiye through PAF C-130 aircraft from Nur Khan Air Base on special directions of PM", it said.

"Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik sent off an emergency relief consignment that included winterized tents and blankets along with the search & rescue team of the Pakistan Army", the NDMA tweeted.

It added that additional supplies had also been gathered and would be sent off after developing need-based damage assessments and evaluations by NDMA & AFAD.