- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan ready to cooperate with regional countries in economic, trade sectors: Aleem
Pakistan Ready To Cooperate With Regional Countries In Economic, Trade Sectors: Aleem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Federal Minister of Communications, Investment Board and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, who is on visit to Tajikistan, held a meeting with Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe and discussed with him matters of bilateral relations and important issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Federal Minister of Communications, Investment board and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, who is on visit to Tajikistan, held a meeting with Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe and discussed with him matters of bilateral relations and important issues.
While welcoming the federal minister, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda reiterated that the doors of Tajikistan will always be open for bilateral cooperation for Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Aleem Khan thanked the Prime Minister of Tajikistan and said that the two countries are historically bound in religious and cultural ties and in future this relationship can be further strengthened by the promotion of trade activities.
Earlier, while addressing the International Conference at Dushanbe, the federal minister said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate in all kinds of economic and business activities in the region for which practical work was being done to bring trade corridors to global standards and connect them with other countries.
He said that Pakistan was working on digitizing the "Silk Route Corridor" especially for the countries of Central Asia while also ensuring the implementation of "Right to Monitor" through satellite technology on the roads under construction.
Aleem Khan further said that today is the era of import and export, international trade is the guarantee of development for which standard and spacious roads will be constructed while for the countries of Central Asia, like Karachi and Port Qasim, Gwadar Port would also be available.
While offering all kinds of support from Pakistan to the Central Asian States, he said that through this International Conference, new ways of development and prosperity would be opened between different countries.
On the occasion, the federal minister held separate meetings with the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in addition to Tajikistan in Dushanbe, in which it was agreed to promote business-to-business and Government-to-Government activities between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.
Similarly, the construction of trade corridors from Pakistan to these countries through China, Afghanistan and alternative routes was also considered.
Tajikistan's Minister of Material Resources Ahmedzada Noor Mahmad also called on Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in which the export of various food items including sugar, potatoes, textiles and livestock from Pakistan was discussed.
Aleem Khan expressed his gratitude to the Ministers while describing the holding of this Conference as very fruitful while gifts were also exchanged with each other on this occasion.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief11 minutes ago
-
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter14 minutes ago
-
PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-202319 minutes ago
-
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues19 minutes ago
-
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA19 minutes ago
-
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to resolve problems19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender19 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-14825 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 1112 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues cow25 minutes ago
-
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibiting outstanding perfor ..25 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago