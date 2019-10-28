UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ready To Cut ODS Emissions By 35 Percent Till 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:54 PM

Pakistan ready to cut ODS emissions by 35 percent till 2020

Pakistan after serious endeavours of reducing its green house gas emissions (GHGs) that are already below one percent is ready to cut Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS) emissions by percent till 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan after serious endeavours of reducing its green house gas emissions (GHGs) that are already below one percent is ready to cut Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS) emissions by percent till 2020.

A Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official told APP that Pakistan is signatory to Montreal Protocol on Ozone Layer Depletion Substances.

According to Ozone Layer Depleting particles (in tonnes) world data in 2009-2010, Pakistan was given the target to negotiate a cut of 15 percent in ODS emissions till 2015, he added.

"In the next phase, a decline of 35 percent ODS emissions target is set for Pakistan to comply with till Jan 1, 2020. Luckily, there is no indigenous production of Ozone damaging gases in the country. Pakistan mainly imports such refrigerants and through proper training of customs department staff members MoCC has managed to get maximum compliance," said the official.

He informed that the customs officers last year had confiscated the biggest consignment of R-22 (also known as HCFC-22) refrigerant, a powerful ozone-depleting substance and greenhouse gas.

The seized cache weighed around 18,000 kilogrammes of the smuggled refrigerant at Karachi Port. The customs officer got some information regarding an attempt to illegally import huge quantities of the gas, he added.

Pakistan's customs deserved appreciation for their prompt response and action which foiled the nefarious attempt of importing such hazardous substances into the country.

"The entire action has been made possible due to the fact that the custom officers have been trained MoCC under various capacity building trainings and workshops to identify and detect ODS gases smuggled into the country through various shipments," he added.

"Countries around the world are phasing out hydro-chlorofluorocarbons like R-22 under the Montreal Protocol, the treaty that protects the ozone layer. According to the latest Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion, actions taken under the Montreal Protocol are resulting in steady, long-term decreases in the atmospheric abundance of controlled ozone-depleting substances (ODSs) and the ongoing recovery of stratospheric ozone at a rate of 1 to 3 per cent per decade since 2000," quoted a local newspaper on the status of ODS emissions decline world over.

He said the customs officers who conducted the operation against the consignment labeled as permissible R-32 refrigerant substance where upon scanning and confirmation tests it was found R-22 which is a serious pollutant.

"The customs team has been awarded prizes and appreciation certificates to boost their moral and acknowledge their achievement so that this success story of Pakistan gets recognition at home and around the globe," the official added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Import Gas 2015 2020 Moral Karachi Port

Recent Stories

IHC CJ observes notification to ban Ansar ul Islam ..

22 minutes ago

South Korea to Build Country-Wide Fences to Block ..

2 minutes ago

Protection of senior citizens' due rights responsi ..

2 minutes ago

Bus-motorcycle collision claims one life in Burewa ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

67-year-old becomes China's 'oldest new mother'

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.