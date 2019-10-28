Pakistan ready to cut ODS emissions by 35 percent till 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan after serious endeavours of reducing its green house gas emissions (GHGs) that are already below one percent is ready to cut Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS) emissions by percent till 2020.

A Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official told APP that Pakistan is signatory to Montreal Protocol on Ozone Layer Depletion Substances.

According to Ozone Layer Depleting particles (in tonnes) world data in 2009-2010, Pakistan was given the target to negotiate a cut of 15 percent in ODS emissions till 2015, he added.

"In the next phase, a decline of 35 percent ODS emissions target is set for Pakistan to comply with till Jan 1, 2020. Luckily, there is no indigenous production of Ozone damaging gases in the country. Pakistan mainly imports such refrigerants and through proper training of customs department staff members MoCC has managed to get maximum compliance," said the official.

He informed that the customs officers last year had confiscated the biggest consignment of R-22 (also known as HCFC-22) refrigerant, a powerful ozone-depleting substance and greenhouse gas.

The seized cache weighed around 18,000 kilogrammes of the smuggled refrigerant at Karachi Port. The customs officer got some information regarding an attempt to illegally import huge quantities of the gas, he added.

Pakistan's customs deserved appreciation for their prompt response and action which foiled the nefarious attempt of importing such hazardous substances into the country.

"The entire action has been made possible due to the fact that the custom officers have been trained MoCC under various capacity building trainings and workshops to identify and detect ODS gases smuggled into the country through various shipments," he added.

"Countries around the world are phasing out hydro-chlorofluorocarbons like R-22 under the Montreal Protocol, the treaty that protects the ozone layer. According to the latest Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion, actions taken under the Montreal Protocol are resulting in steady, long-term decreases in the atmospheric abundance of controlled ozone-depleting substances (ODSs) and the ongoing recovery of stratospheric ozone at a rate of 1 to 3 per cent per decade since 2000," quoted a local newspaper on the status of ODS emissions decline world over.

He said the customs officers who conducted the operation against the consignment labeled as permissible R-32 refrigerant substance where upon scanning and confirmation tests it was found R-22 which is a serious pollutant.

"The customs team has been awarded prizes and appreciation certificates to boost their moral and acknowledge their achievement so that this success story of Pakistan gets recognition at home and around the globe," the official added.

