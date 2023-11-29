Pakistan ready to draw world’s attention to Climate Resilience Agenda at COP-28

The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), in a concerted effort to address the urgent and escalating challenges posed by climate change, has organized a high-level Dialogue on "Pakistan's Roadmap for COP 28 - Expectations & Goals"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), in a concerted effort to address the urgent and escalating challenges posed by climate change, has organized a high-level Dialogue on "Pakistan's Roadmap for COP 28 - Expectations & Goals."

This event served as a crucial platform for engaging with national and international stakeholders, including government bodies, development partners, international community stakeholders, UN agencies, NGOs, civil society, private sector, and academia in order to strengthen climate resilience agenda of Pakistan, a news release said issued here on Wednesday.

This was one of the many series of events, seminars, and dialogues held prior to COP 28 to brainstorm, aware and explore key consideration points to present Pakistan’s perspective and achievements during COP 28.

Such efforts have emphasized the need for collective negotiations, awareness, accountability, and action to address the unprecedented challenges facing humanity, the planet, and biodiversity. For efforts to be effective and meaningful, negotiations and dialogues hold great importance.

As the host country for COP 28, the United Arab Emirates has outlined a comprehensive agenda to make this conference a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Ahmad Irfan Aslam said that such pre-COP events refined our collective negotiating positions.

He stressed that our mission was to mainstream climate change in the economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the economy and to steer Pakistan towards climate resilient development.

The minister highlighted the commitments made under Paris agreement and initiatives undertaken to deal with the impacts of climate change but also stressed on the fact that a lot was still needed to be done.

He further said, “Climate action is not a choice; it's our shared responsibility and a priority. Together, we can turn the tide of climate change and build a sustainable legacy for generations to come.”

CEO NDRMF, Bilal Anwar said that in the face of climate challenges, resilience had become our greatest asset.

The NDRMF believed in fostering a world where every community was equipped to withstand the impacts of climate change, creating a future of strength and sustainability, he added.

Key areas of focus in the COP 28 agenda include Loss and Damage, Climate Finance, and the Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP).

Recognizing Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change, the dialogue aimed to gather input from diverse stakeholders to frame Pakistan's agenda effectively.

The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination highlighted the critical nature of the Pre-COP28 Dialogue, emphasizing the urgency driven by depleting time, resources, and patience in the face of the worsening climate crisis.

The success of COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh offered glimpses of hope, particularly in the realms of climate justice and finance for addressing loss and damage.

The UAE's commitment to making COP28 a "COP for all and a COP of action" was underscored, with a focus on integrating private sector stakeholders into discussions alongside government leaders.

This year's COP will witness increased industry participation, particularly from the oil and gas sector and renewable energy stakeholders.

The conference will mark the culmination of the first two-year Global Stock take since the Paris Agreement, providing a comprehensive assessment of global progress in mitigating climate change.

As Pakistan prepares to actively participate in COP28, the high-level dialogue served as a vital step in framing the national agenda and fostering partnerships for meaningful climate action.