Pakistan Ready To Enhance Defence Ties With Iraq: Secretary Defence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan ready to enhance defence ties with Iraq: Secretary Defence

Acting Secretary Defence (Adm) and Deputy Chief of Log Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (Staff), Pilot Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji called on Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq in his office on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Acting Secretary Defence (Adm) and Deputy Chief of Log Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (Staff), Pilot Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji called on Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq in his office on Tuesday.

This visiting dignitary briefed the Secretary Defence about the different operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Iraq in defeating Daesh over a period of three years, said a press release issued here.

He also dilated in detail about the present security situation in Iraq and the rehabilitation, reconstruction and infrastructure development efforts being made in the affected areas.

Pakistan's Secretary Defence while appreciating the successes achieved by the Iraqi Armed Forces against Daesh highlighted the counter terrorism efforts and achievements of Armed Forces of Pakistan in the long struggle against the menace of terrorism and extremism including the efforts of mainstreaming Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) through adoption of a well-conceived multipronged development strategy.

He reiterated Pakistan's offer of imparting training to the personnel of Armed Forces of Iraq within the existing bilateral framework and stressed on further enhancing and deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

