Pakistan ready to expand defence ties with Iraq: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said Pakistan was ready to enhance and expand its defence relations with Iraq as both the countries should work closely to share their experiences and build capacities of their armed forces.

Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Pervez Khattak here, said a press release issued here.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to its relation with Iraq and wished to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests especially in defence.

He conveyed that Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

"Pakistan has developed best training facilities and infrastructure for its Armed Forces. Numerous foreign countries are availing these facilities, especially the training related to special services group and counter terrorism," the minister said.

Therefore both countries could mutually share their defence related experiences, he added.

The ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed commitment of the people and government of Iraq to work closely with Pakistan and further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence.