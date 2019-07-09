UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ready To Facilitate Japanese Investors: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said being a key economic partner, Pakistan was ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country's diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said being a key economic partner, Pakistan was ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country's diverse areas.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Japan was a close friend of Pakistan and the two countries could maintain a close collaboration to strengthen economy.

The President noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan were on an upward trajectory, however stressed extra efforts to realize the true potential.

He called the need for exploring possibilities in Japan for Pakistan's skilled and semi-skilled manpower.

He advised the ambassador-designate to make fresh endeavours to further strengthen the existing relations to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

2 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric ..

2 minutes ago

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

9 minutes ago

Agent seeks quick fix for 'respectful' Pogba

1 minute ago

PSG get tough with Neymar after pre-season no-show ..

1 minute ago

Becker's missing trophies still taxing bankruptcy ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.