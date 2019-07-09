Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said being a key economic partner, Pakistan was ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country's diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said being a key economic partner, Pakistan was ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country's diverse areas.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Japan was a close friend of Pakistan and the two countries could maintain a close collaboration to strengthen economy.

The President noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan were on an upward trajectory, however stressed extra efforts to realize the true potential.

He called the need for exploring possibilities in Japan for Pakistan's skilled and semi-skilled manpower.

He advised the ambassador-designate to make fresh endeavours to further strengthen the existing relations to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.