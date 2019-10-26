Pakistan Ready to Go to China for Intra-Afghan Talks - Senior Diplomat

Pakistan is eager to participate in the talks between Afghan rivals in China but would like to know more, Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz told Sputnik in an interview

China reportedly plans to hold an intra-Afghan conference early next week and Doha-based Taliban delegates said they had been invited. Afghan officials are said to be studying the invitation.

"We really appreciate China's efforts, but I believe that the details in this regard are still being finalized by the Chinese side and as it develops, we will see what kind of event they want to hold, how it will be held, on what dates ... Pakistan of course supports it and we would like to participate," Aejaz said.

The diplomat, who is in charge of Afghan affairs, spoke to Sputnik in Moscow after it hosted four-way consultations on Afghan peace. He said Pakistan could host talks between rival Afghan factions too.

"We will be open to hosting any time, whenever the Afghan parties who have to discuss it want to come and do it in Pakistan ... I don't think we'll have any objections to do[ing] it, but it's up to the Afghans to decide what they want to discuss and where they want to discuss it," he said.

The diplomat underlined, however, that the outcome and environment of Afghan negotiations were far more important than where they were held.