Pakistan Ready To Render Any Sacrifice For Kashmir Cause: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said Pakistan was ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

Addressing the employees of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and other ministries located at Pakistan Secretariat gathered in front of R Block to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, he said people from every walk of life were expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said "We are ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the people of Kashmir." He said India could not suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiris through force.

The minister said sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste as sooner or later, India would have to bow before the indigenous freedom movement in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The employee's chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiris right of self-determination, against Indian occupied forces and Indian Prime Minister.

Anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were also played on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister in a message on the occasion said people from Khunjerab to Gwadar were united to express solidarity with Kashmiris who were witnessing the world's worst human rights violation. "We are committed to stand with the Kashmir for their right to self- determination" he added.

He said fascist Modi cannot deter the firm resolve of Kashmiri people for realization of their right to self-determination.

"Pakistan will support the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir and continue to raise their voice of freedom till the last breath," he added.

He said the whole Indian Occupied Kashmir had been converted into the biggest prison of world. He, however, said now the day of freedom of the Occupied Kashmir had come.

The Minister thanked the international media for highlighting the miseries of Kashmiris.

