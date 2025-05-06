Pakistan ready to respond any Indian aggression: Parliamentary Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq, on Tuesday said that country’s defence is invincible and in very safe hands, and added its people, leadership, and armed forces are fully prepared to face any external threat.

Addressing the National Assembly, she said the entire nation from the government to citizens’ stands united with the country’s brave armed forces.

Speaking about the Pahalgam incident, she said that the attack was a result of security lapses by Indian intelligence agencies and also termed the incident as a failure of the Modi government. Saba said Indian government was spreading false propaganda for political gain.

Parliamentary Secretary praised the role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and other leadership, crediting them with ensuring Pakistan’s defence remains firm and well-prepared. She said that any act of aggression would be met with an appropriate response.

Saba also stated that Pakistan's foreign policy has helped it gain positive recognition internationally, in contrast to India, which she said stands isolated in the international community.

Parliamentary Secretary said that India is a terrorist state, who is committing severe human rights violations on innocent Kashmiris at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). On the other hand, our forces and jawans are rendering matchless sacrifices fighting against terrorism. More than 90,000 security personnel and law enforcement officials in Pakistan have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism, she added.

Saba said women in Pakistan are ready to contribute to national defence just as women leaders like Fatima Jinnah and others have played in the past. She said Pakistani women stand with the armed forces, ready to support the country in any time of need.

She reiterated that Pakistan’s leadership and citizens are ready to respond to any misadventure from India. The message, she said, is clear: Pakistan will defend its land at all costs.

APP/tsw-sra-zah