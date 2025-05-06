Open Menu

Pakistan Ready To Respond Any Indian Aggression: Parliamentary Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan ready to respond any Indian aggression: Parliamentary Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq, on Tuesday said that country’s defence is invincible and in very safe hands, and added its people, leadership, and armed forces are fully prepared to face any external threat.

Addressing the National Assembly, she said the entire nation from the government to citizens’ stands united with the country’s brave armed forces.

Speaking about the Pahalgam incident, she said that the attack was a result of security lapses by Indian intelligence agencies and also termed the incident as a failure of the Modi government. Saba said Indian government was spreading false propaganda for political gain.

Parliamentary Secretary praised the role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and other leadership, crediting them with ensuring Pakistan’s defence remains firm and well-prepared. She said that any act of aggression would be met with an appropriate response.

Saba also stated that Pakistan's foreign policy has helped it gain positive recognition internationally, in contrast to India, which she said stands isolated in the international community.

Parliamentary Secretary said that India is a terrorist state, who is committing severe human rights violations on innocent Kashmiris at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). On the other hand, our forces and jawans are rendering matchless sacrifices fighting against terrorism. More than 90,000 security personnel and law enforcement officials in Pakistan have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism, she added.

Saba said women in Pakistan are ready to contribute to national defence just as women leaders like Fatima Jinnah and others have played in the past. She said Pakistani women stand with the armed forces, ready to support the country in any time of need.

She reiterated that Pakistan’s leadership and citizens are ready to respond to any misadventure from India. The message, she said, is clear: Pakistan will defend its land at all costs.

APP/tsw-sra-zah

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

4 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

29 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

34 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

42 minutes ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

46 minutes ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan