Pakistan Ready To Respond Any Indian Misadventure; Sh Rasheed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday said that Indian Muslims are looking towards Pakistan as they were deprived of their basic rights in the so called democracy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday said that Indian Muslims are looking towards Pakistan as they were deprived of their basic rights in the so called democracy.

Addressing a public gathering held in connection with "Quiad Azam Day", he said that next few months were important for the country's politics and PTI government would complete its five-year term as it had taken historical steps to bring the country out of many crises, it had inherited.

He said that our armed forces are ready to deal with any Indian misadventure due to installation of missiles alongside Kashmir border.

The federal minister said that he will hold a public meeting in the stronghold of PPP (Larkana)as the Bilawal was going to address a public meeting in Rawalpindi.

Commenting on Cabinet decision about Maryam Nawaz for not allowing her to go abroad, he informed,the decision was taken unanimously by the federal cabinet.

While commenting over the special court's verdict against Pervez Musharraf, he said that no law allows to drag and hang a dead body around the world.

The minister said second Women University has been set up in Rawalpindi and ML-1 project would also be completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said with the completion of ML-1 project travel time between Rawalpindi to Karachi will be reduced to just eight hours.

