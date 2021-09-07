UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ready To Respond To Terrorism Threat Emanating From Afghanistan - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan Ready to Respond to Terrorism Threat Emanating From Afghanistan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Pakistan is ready to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan but believes that this problem requires international attention, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

The diplomat mentioned that there are several issues linked to Afghanistan, including threats that come from "ungoverned areas that no one has control" over and funding of terrorist elements by "other countries". The ambassador also said that there has been a spike in border attacks on Pakistani soldiers recently.

"And finally, one last point is that some foreign powers may think that it is only Pakistan's problem.

No, it's not just our problem. Tomorrow a person fighting against Pakistan can join ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and start attacking others. So overall, this problem has to be rooted out. But the key, one first step, is stability in Afghanistan for that," Khan said.

Islamabad wants to cooperate with Moscow and other partners "to contribute to a broader, inclusive political government that will bring stability in Afghanistan," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Moscow Russia ISIS May Border From Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

3 hours ago
 &#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.