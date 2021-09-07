Pakistan Ready to Respond to Terrorism Threat Emanating From Afghanistan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Pakistan is ready to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan but believes that this problem requires international attention, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

The diplomat mentioned that there are several issues linked to Afghanistan, including threats that come from "ungoverned areas that no one has control" over and funding of terrorist elements by "other countries". The ambassador also said that there has been a spike in border attacks on Pakistani soldiers recently.

"And finally, one last point is that some foreign powers may think that it is only Pakistan's problem.

No, it's not just our problem. Tomorrow a person fighting against Pakistan can join ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and start attacking others. So overall, this problem has to be rooted out. But the key, one first step, is stability in Afghanistan for that," Khan said.

Islamabad wants to cooperate with Moscow and other partners "to contribute to a broader, inclusive political government that will bring stability in Afghanistan," the diplomat added.