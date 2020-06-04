Pakistan ready to respond with full force if provoked; DG-ISPR warns India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar Wednesday said Pakistan Armed forces were prepared to respond India with full force if provoked.

The DG-ISPR said India was trying to set a stage for false flag operation against Pakistan by giving false and uproarious statements.

In coming few months India can do some adventurism, but Pakistan was ready to surprise India as it did last year, the DG-ISPR mentioned, giving a clear warning that there would be unintended and uncontrollable consequences if India provoked Pakistan.

During an interview to a private tv channel, the DG ISRP warned India "not to play with fire".

He said the Indian army always target civilian population along the Lone of Control, but in response Pakistan Army did not ever target civilian population across the border.

For the last few months, the situation at Line of Control (LoC) was not peaceful, however Pakistan Armed forces were giving befitting response to Indian army, and it had shot down Indian quad copters at the LoC.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had categorically said that without the settlement of disputes including that of Jammu & Kashmir, the relations between the two countries could not be normalized.

He said India was facing embarrassment at global level, and therefore it wanted to divert the world's attention by trying to stage a false flag operation against Pakistan.

The DG-ISPR said the senior Indian military leadership leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan to use them as launching pad, however Pakistan Army invited United Nation's observer missions, Indian and International media in the area who refuted the Indian claim.

We urge India to invite UN observer mission and independent International media to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) which would clear the situation to the world, the DG-ISPR concluded.