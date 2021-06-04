Pakistan ready to resume talks, if India restores previous status of Occupied Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a conditional offer of resuming talks with India, saying Pakistan was ready to resume talks if New Delhi, which crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, restored the previous status of the held territory.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Reuters new agency, said he had always wanted a "civilized" and "open" relationship with India.

"It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the Sub-continent, the best way is to trade with each other," he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He also referred to the example of the European Union.

"Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable," the prime minister was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He said India had crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir.

"They have to come back for us to resume dialogue," Imran Khan said, adding, "At the moment there is no response from India".

\932