UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ready To Resume Talks, If India Restores Previous Status Of Occupied Kashmir: PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan ready to resume talks, if India restores previous status of Occupied Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a conditional offer of resuming talks with India, saying Pakistan was ready to resume talks if New Delhi, which crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, restored the previous status of the held territory.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Reuters new agency, said he had always wanted a "civilized" and "open" relationship with India.

"It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the Sub-continent, the best way is to trade with each other," he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He also referred to the example of the European Union.

"Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable," the prime minister was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He said India had crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir.

"They have to come back for us to resume dialogue," Imran Khan said, adding, "At the moment there is no response from India".

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations European Union New Delhi August 2019 From Best

Recent Stories

Facebook Announces Trump's Ban to Last 2 Years

3 minutes ago

Govt to overcome corona challenge through effectiv ..

3 minutes ago

Veteran Valverde shows old class as Criterium ente ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges global commitment t ..

3 minutes ago

CTD summons Dr Farooq Sattar, Anees Advocate

5 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers stage protest against not being allo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.