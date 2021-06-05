Pakistan ready to resume talks, if India restores previous status of Occupied Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a conditional offer of resuming talks with India, saying Pakistan was ready to resume talks if New Delhi, which crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, restored the previous status of the held territory.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Reuters new agency, said he had always wanted a "civilized" and "open" relationship with India.

"It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the Sub-continent, the best way is to trade with each other," he was quoted by the news agency as saying. He also referred to the example of the European Union.

"Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable," the prime minister was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He said India had crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir.

"They have to come back for us to resume dialogue," Imran Khan said, adding, "At the moment there is no response from India".

About Afghanistan, the prime minister said Pakistan was pushing for a political settlement in the neighbouring country before foreign troops left later in the year, to reduce the risk of civil war there.

"There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are trying our level best that there is some sort of political settlement before the Americans leave," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"Since the moment the Americans gave a date, of when they were going to leave Afghanistan ... the Taliban feel they have won the war," Imran Khan said, adding it was not going to be easy to get concessions from the Taliban after the US decision.

He said Pakistan would suffer the most, after Afghanistan itself, if there was civil war and a refugee crisis.

"And then there would be pressure on us to jump in and become a part of it," Imran Khan said.

"Any Afghan government chosen by the people is who Pakistan should deal with," the prime minister said.

