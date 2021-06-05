UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ready To Resume Talks, If India Restores Previous Status Of Occupied Kashmir: PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan ready to resume talks, if India restores previous status of Occupied Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a conditional offer of resuming talks with India, saying Pakistan was ready to resume talks if New Delhi, which crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, restored the previous status of the held territory.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Reuters new agency, said he had always wanted a "civilized" and "open" relationship with India.

"It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the Sub-continent, the best way is to trade with each other," he was quoted by the news agency as saying. He also referred to the example of the European Union.

"Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable," the prime minister was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He said India had crossed a "red line" by revoking the autonomy of Occupied Kashmir.

"They have to come back for us to resume dialogue," Imran Khan said, adding, "At the moment there is no response from India".

About Afghanistan, the prime minister said Pakistan was pushing for a political settlement in the neighbouring country before foreign troops left later in the year, to reduce the risk of civil war there.

"There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are trying our level best that there is some sort of political settlement before the Americans leave," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"Since the moment the Americans gave a date, of when they were going to leave Afghanistan ... the Taliban feel they have won the war," Imran Khan said, adding it was not going to be easy to get concessions from the Taliban after the US decision.

He said Pakistan would suffer the most, after Afghanistan itself, if there was civil war and a refugee crisis.

"And then there would be pressure on us to jump in and become a part of it," Imran Khan said.

"Any Afghan government chosen by the people is who Pakistan should deal with," the prime minister said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations European Union New Delhi August 2019 From Government Refugee Best

Recent Stories

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

7 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

7 minutes ago

Tuchel, Thiago Silva and Giroud extend Chelsea con ..

7 minutes ago

Collaborated efforts imperative for combating clim ..

9 minutes ago

Serena powers into French Open fourth to boost rec ..

9 minutes ago

Capable officers being deployed in field to curb c ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.