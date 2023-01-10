UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ready To Showcase Tourism Potential In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

All efforts have been finalized to showcase the country's untapped and less explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show New York scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :All efforts have been finalized to showcase the country's untapped and less explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show New York scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29.

The official sources told APP on Tuesday that Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) along with six provincial and regional tourism departments and 20 private tour operators and hospitality companies to organize the two-day show to highlight the country's rich tourism potential offshore.

He said the Pakistani delegation would participate in some other sidelines meetings to promote and project the tourism industry potential of Pakistan at the international level.

The country since the offset of the Covid-19 pandemic embraced a huge response at the local level followed by international bloggers, tourists, and nature enthusiasts, particularly, in the area of the Northern region, he added.

He said there are over 6,000 glaciers in the North of the country with vast pastures and meadows nurturing unique ecosystems and habitats unknown to the world which was imperative to be presented internationally to apprise the global community.

Related Topics

Pakistan World New York January PTDC All From Industry

Recent Stories

World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in ..

World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in 2023

9 seconds ago
 World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth ..

World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth to 4.3%

11 seconds ago
 World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, Bu ..

World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - ..

12 seconds ago
 World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

15 seconds ago
 "Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

2 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number ..

Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number of Missions Abroad Tenfold - O ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.