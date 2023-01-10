Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

All efforts have been finalized to showcase the country's untapped and less explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show New York scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :All efforts have been finalized to showcase the country's untapped and less explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show New York scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29.

The official sources told APP on Tuesday that Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) along with six provincial and regional tourism departments and 20 private tour operators and hospitality companies to organize the two-day show to highlight the country's rich tourism potential offshore.

He said the Pakistani delegation would participate in some other sidelines meetings to promote and project the tourism industry potential of Pakistan at the international level.

The country since the offset of the Covid-19 pandemic embraced a huge response at the local level followed by international bloggers, tourists, and nature enthusiasts, particularly, in the area of the Northern region, he added.

He said there are over 6,000 glaciers in the North of the country with vast pastures and meadows nurturing unique ecosystems and habitats unknown to the world which was imperative to be presented internationally to apprise the global community.