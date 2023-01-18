UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ready To Showcase Tourism Potential In New York

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :All plans have been finalized to showcase the country's untapped and under-explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 in New York.

The official sources told APP that Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) along with six provincial and regional tourism departments, 20 private tour operators, and hospitality companies will organize the two-day show to highlight the country's rich tourism potential offshore.

He said the Pakistani delegation would participate in some other sideline meetings to promote and project the tourism industry potential of Pakistan at the international level.

He said there are over 6,000 glaciers in the north of the country with vast pastures and meadows nurturing unique ecosystems and habitats unknown to the world about which we should inform the world.

