Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential at New York show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Pakistan is ready to showcase its rich and amazing tourism potential at two-day Travel and Adventure show scheduled to be held on January 27, 28, 2024 in New York.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, an official of Trade Development Authority (TDAP) said that the event would offer an immense opportunity to showcase the country’s exciting packages and develop business with international travel/tour operators and potential tourists.

He said the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and TDAP would effectively participate in the two-day event in order to discover business opportunities.

The Travel and Adventure show will provide service in focus tour operators, travel agents, airlines, hospitality and associated industry participation with fee of Rs 294,000, he added.

He said, ”A single booth will be shared between two companies last date November 03, 2023. The TDAP does not work in liaison with any private marketing company or agent for its participation in International Trade exhibitions.”

An official apprised that the companies would be registered online only on https://tdap.gov.pk/mis/. He said moreover, the companies registered with Pakistan Trade Portal will be considered for selection only https://pakistantradeportal.gov.pk/.

