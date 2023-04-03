Pakistan ready to work with all SCO countries for achieving common goals: Engr Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan was looking forward to working with all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to achieve common goals.

Addressing the 20th meeting of ministers of culture of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to SCO and strongly believes that it is a unique platform to celebrate our commonalities and to work together to forge a common future marked by our rich cultural heritage.

The online meeting was held with the Minister of Culture of India in the chair in which ministers of culture of the SCO Member States and delegates also participated.

The meeting was also virtually attended by Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Cultural Fareena Mazhar and other senior officials.

Engr Amir Muqam said that they were ready to collaborate with SCO member states by launching joint initiatives, projects and programs, ensuring effective participation of folk artists in cultural festivals and events, promoting exchange of research scholars, museums technicians and managers as well as arts and craft experts and undertaking joint publications to focus on cultural similarities in the member state.

"We strongly believe that cooperation in all fields of culture is crucial to promoting mutual understanding and cooperation among our member states", he added.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that Pakistan is home to a variety of ancient sites and historic structures that offer a unique glimpse of Taxila, these archeological wonders are a reminder of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan considers cultural relations among SCO member states to be crucial for promoting mutual understanding, building bridges of friendship, and strengthening our cultural ties.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that Pakistan supports further expansion of cultural exchange programs, organization of cultural events and festivals, and promotion of our cultural heritage among SCO member states under the SCO umbrella.

He said that SCO has become an important platform for the participating countries to enhance their cultural exchanges and promote mutual understanding.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that the role of the SCO in promoting cultural relationships is becoming increasingly important as it seeks to build bridges between its members and foster closer ties between them.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the SCO member states have diverse cultural and historical traditions, and it is essential to explore and celebrate this diversity.

It is the land of spectacular Gandhara civilization, the Hindu Shahi temples of the Salt Range and Tharparkar, he said, adding that it is not only the ancient sites and historic monuments, but equally, the historic urban cores, stretched from the peaks of the Khyber in the farthest north to the southern-most edge of the mighty river Indus - Peshawar, Multan, Thatta and Karachi and scores of other living cities.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam furhter said that the intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan in the form of folk music and arts is equally rich and diverse.

"It is essential to focus on the role of technology in promoting cultural exchange," he said, adding that the digital era has opened up new avenues for promoting cultural exchange and collaboration.

Engr Amir Muqam said that cultural tourism is another area where we can promote cultural exchange and cooperation, adding that "Our region is home to some of the world's most iconic tourist destinations".

He said that we can discuss and work towards creating a framework that promotes the exchange of cultural artifacts and exhibitions, as well as the exchange of experts in the field of cultural heritage and museums.