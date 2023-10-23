Open Menu

Pakistan Ready To Work With ASEAN States On Confidence-building, Conflict Prevention: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan ready to work with ASEAN states on confidence-building, conflict prevention: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday, terming a peaceful and stable Asia Pacific a priority, said Pakistan stood ready to work with the member states of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to attain the goals of confidence-building and conflict prevention in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ASEAN Corner at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in forging the future prospects of its relations with ASEAN.

Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an international order, based on peaceful co-existence, amicable settlements of disputes, win-win cooperation, and shared prosperity.

He mentioned that Pakistan was fully supportive of the principles of ASEAN and was collaborating in a number of areas including conducting courses on finance and banking.

He regretted that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which was established on the same lines of ASEAN despite its potential had fallen victim to India’s policies.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was currently facing economic, demographic, and economic and climate change challenges besides the creation of jobs for the young population.

He said Pakistan looked forward to meaningful cooperation amongst countries across the globe and termed it incumbent upon them to work towards putting Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

For the socio-economic development, he said peace and security were a fundamental requisite, hence Pakistan’s priorities in foreign policy towards the neighbourhood, as well as the region, was to make it conflict-free and development-driven.

He stressed the need to avoid bloc politics and geo-political constructs that did not align with the geographical historical and cultural realities of the distinct regions, spanned by the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

As a proponent of multilateralism, he said, Pakistan believed that recommitment to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter was the need of the hour.

He emphasized Pakistan’s consistent aspirations for a full dialogue partnership underscoring its continued commitment to ASEAN.

Pakistan would remain a strong partner in all endeavours of peace, stability, and development of the region, he said.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Mohammad Azhar Mazlan highlighted the importance laid by his country in strengthening the motives of ASEAN. He also stressed joint efforts by the member states to gain the mutual benefits of cooperation.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood spoke about the significance of the ASEAN in areas of regional cooperation.

Earlier, the foreign minister along with other dignitaries unveiled the plaque of the inauguration of ASEAN Corner established at ISSI.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Young Same Malaysia All Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

5 minutes ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

31 minutes ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

1 hour ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

2 hours ago
Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan