Pakistan ready to work with BRIC states on global challenges: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Monday said Pakistan stands ready to work with all developing countries, including the BRICS members for addressing the challenges faced by the global community.

Responding to media queries about a "High-level Dialogue on Global Development" held virtually on sidelines of the BRICS meetings, the the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan congratulated China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meetings. "We have noted that this year a "High-level Dialogue on Global Development" was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing and emerging economies were invited," Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

The FO spokesperson said China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitation to non-members.

Regrettably one member blocked Pakistan's participation, he said. "However, we do hope that future engagement of the organization would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations," he said. He said, "We appreciate China's role in promoting the interests of the developing countries".

He said together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development.

Pakistan is the current chair of G77+China and also part of group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and our iron brotherhood remains rock solid. The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels; both bilaterally and multilaterally.