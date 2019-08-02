Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) to hold Global Fashion Awards 2019 during World Fashion Convention in

He Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Awards (GFA) 2019during its 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Lahore incollaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in Nov 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Awards (GFA) 2019during its 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Lahore incollaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in Nov 2019.The IAF-PRGMEA GFA is Pakistan's largest sustainable fashion competition.PRGMEA announced the Global Fashion Awards 2019, while its deadline forsubmission of applications is 7th August 2019.

The competition is aimed ateducating young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques andtheories. It will also provide a platform in the spotlight for theseaspiring designers.

The Design Awards represent the epitome of quality and perfection,attracting the attention of design oriented companies, professionals andinterest groups.

The competition will challenge young designers to put theircreative powers to the test by proving their ability to transform textilewaste into wearable, appealing and commercially viable products.The top ten finalists will be presenting their creations at the Gala Dinnerat the 35th World Fashion Convention in Lahore on the 12th of November,2019.

The IAF-PRGMEA Global Fashion Awards will be given to the bestdesigned outfit.