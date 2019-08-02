UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) To Hold Global Fashion Awards 2019 During World Fashion Convention In

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) to hold Global Fashion Awards 2019 during World Fashion Convention in

He Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Awards (GFA) 2019during its 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Lahore incollaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in Nov 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & ExportersAssociation (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Awards (GFA) 2019during its 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Lahore incollaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in Nov 2019.The IAF-PRGMEA GFA is Pakistan's largest sustainable fashion competition.PRGMEA announced the Global Fashion Awards 2019, while its deadline forsubmission of applications is 7th August 2019.

The competition is aimed ateducating young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques andtheories. It will also provide a platform in the spotlight for theseaspiring designers.

The Design Awards represent the epitome of quality and perfection,attracting the attention of design oriented companies, professionals andinterest groups.

The competition will challenge young designers to put theircreative powers to the test by proving their ability to transform textilewaste into wearable, appealing and commercially viable products.The top ten finalists will be presenting their creations at the Gala Dinnerat the 35th World Fashion Convention in Lahore on the 12th of November,2019.

The IAF-PRGMEA Global Fashion Awards will be given to the bestdesigned outfit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Young August November 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Turkish investors keen to setup partnerships in Pa ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdad conve ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest four gamblers in Dikhan

1 minute ago

Nawaz Awan advises Opposition to put its own house ..

1 minute ago

North Korea to host South for World Cup qualifier ..

8 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.