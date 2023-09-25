Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Eliminate Hepatitis By 2030

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan says our priorities include updating the National Strategic Framework, improving surveillance, expanding hepatitis B birth dose vaccination, increasing HCV testing and treatment, and engaging community-based organizations.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 1023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Monday said that Pakistan remained steadfast in its dedication to addressing the challenge of hepatitis and achieving the WHO's global elimination targets by 2030.

Representing Pakistan at the Second Meeting of the United Nations Group of Friends to Eliminate Hepatitis at the Yale Club in New York, he said our priorities include updating the National Strategic Framework, improving surveillance, expanding hepatitis B birth dose vaccination, increasing HCV testing and treatment, and engaging community-based organizations.

He said that objectives of the Group of Friends aligned perfectly with the overarching theme of UNGA 78, focusing on rebuilding trust and rekindling global solidarity to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting was attended by Health Ministers, WHO officials, several ambassadors and representatives of the member states.

According to estimates, around 12 million people in Pakistan were affected from Hepatitis B and C, with 150,000 new cases reported every year.

These multifaceted challenges stemmed from unsafe blood transfusions, unhygienic dental treatments and reused syringes.

Appreciating Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination for launch of National Hepatitis Elimination Profile (N-HEP) Initiative in 2022, the Ambassador noted that Government of Pakistan had set an ambitious target under the initiative, aiming to screen millions of individuals and treat millions affected by hepatitis by 2030.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan deeply appreciates pivotal role of international partners, particularly Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in the fight against hepatitis.

Pakistan has also formed partnerships with the corporate sector through Corporate Coalition for Viral Hepatitis Elimination in Pakistan (CCHEP), consisting of 12 leading companies. These alliances, he said, have strengthened our resolve to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan is committed to building strong partnerships, both domestically and internationally, to ensure the success of its hepatitis elimination efforts.

More Stories From Pakistan