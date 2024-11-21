Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Equality At Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference On Beijing+30

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistani delegation, comprising Barrister Aqeel Malik, Advisor on Law and Justice, and Allah Dino Khowaja, Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights, participated in the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on the Beijing+30 Review held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 19-21.

This conference, convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), reaffirming global commitments to gender equality and women empowerment.

Pakistan's delegation actively participated in the review sessions, presenting the country's comprehensive statement on the progress made and challenges faced in implementing the BPfA's goals. The BPfA, adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995, remains a cornerstone policy framework, focusing on critical areas such as women health, education, political participation, and economic empowerment.

In its statement, the delegation highlighted significant advancements Pakistan has achieved, including strengthening legal frameworks to protect women rights, increasing female participation in governance, and improving access to education and healthcare for women and girls.

Pakistan also acknowledged the challenges posed by socio-economic and cultural dynamics, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment in this regard

UN ESCAP commended Pakistan’s consistent efforts towards gender equality, particularly recognizing strides in legislative reforms and initiatives aimed at empowering women in all sectors of society. The country’s BPfA+30 report was acknowledged for its transparency and focus on progress, as well as its proactive approach to addressing challenges.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to achieving the BPfA’s targets and its commitment to fostering international collaboration in advancing gender equality. “Pakistan remains steadfast in its efforts to create an inclusive, equitable society where every woman and girl can thrive,” he stated.

The conference also served as a platform for representatives from civil society organizations across the region, including Pakistan, to share insights and best practices. Their contributions underscored the importance of partnerships in achieving gender equality.

