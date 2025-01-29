Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation

The European Union delegation, headed by Ambassador Olof Skoog, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and accompanied by Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, met with Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The European Union delegation, headed by Ambassador Olof Skoog, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and accompanied by Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, met with Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its human rights framework and its commitment to international human rights conventions.

During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to upholding human rights as a cornerstone of its governance framework and underscored the significance of cooperation with the European Union, particularly under the GSP+ framework and the recently launched Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan II initiative.

The first Project Steering Committee meeting at the Ministry of Human Rights approved annual work plans, ensuring a structured, results-driven approach to human rights advancement, he added.

The Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and ensuring a conducive environment for civil society.

Compared to previous years, he said "Pakistan has made notable progress in the protection and promotion of human rights". Mechanisms have been instituted to uphold the rights of journalists and human rights defenders, reinforcing Pakistan’s dedication to a free and responsible press.

Furthermore, an independent commission is being established to provide additional support and protection for journalists’ rights.

He expressed that measures have been undertaken to ensure the security of religious minorities and address their concerns through legal and administrative mechanisms. The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) continues to play a pivotal role in monitoring and addressing matters pertaining to religious freedom, further strengthening efforts to safeguard the rights of all citizens, he added.

Tarar mentioned that a decline in blasphemy cases has been observed compared to previous years.

Additionally, the National Commission for Minorities Bill has been introduced in the Senate to fortify the legal framework protecting minority rights.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s substantive steps to narrow the scope of the death penalty, with recent amendments to national laws reflecting a shift toward more balanced judicial processes. A draft bill is also under consideration to replace capital punishment with life imprisonment for specific offenses, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to aligning its criminal justice system with international human rights standards.

The Minister outlined the achievements in safeguarding the rights of women and children. A child labor survey is currently underway and is expected to be completed in due course. The Ministry of Human Rights has also urged provinces to harmonize the minimum legal age for marriage at 18 years.

He underscored the importance of gender equality, citing the implementation of key legislative measures, including the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022, which expands legal protections and ensures a safer work environment for women.

"The National Gender Policy Framework is being actively implemented, with a focus on governance, education, economic empowerment, and political participation. Furthermore, the National Policy on Ending Violence Against Women is being developed in collaboration with UN Women and provincial governments.

The Minister reiterated the Ministry of Human Rights' steadfast commitment to engaging with international partners, including the European Union, to advance democracy, human rights, and social justice.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the constructive discussions and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to furthering collaboration in areas of shared interest.

The meeting concluded with gratitude extended from both parties, acknowledging the continued partnership and underscoring the importance of sustained cooperation in promoting and protecting human rights.