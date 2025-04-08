Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Minority Rights In Meeting With UN Rapporteur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan reiterated its dedication to protecting minority rights and fostering interfaith harmony during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Professor Nicolas Levrat.
The discussion, on Tuesday held, here, centered on Pakistan’s legal and policy measures to safeguard marginalized communities.
Minister Tarar highlighted the country’s active collaboration with UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN Treaty Bodies.
Professor Levrat commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing minority rights, acknowledging the government’s engagement with international human rights frameworks.
The Minister outlined key initiatives, including protective legislation, national observances promoting religious inclusion, and equitable policy measures.
A significant focus was the Jaranwala incident, where the government’s swift action ensured justice for victims and support for affected communities.
The Minister emphasized that such responses reflect the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence against minorities.
The role of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) was underscored as a vital body for addressing grievances and protecting minority rights.
Minister Tarar also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s Human Rights Index through inclusive governance.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s transparency, the Minister expressed willingness to engage with UN mandate holders, including potential country visits, in line with national protocols.
Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in promoting minority rights through continued dialogue.
Recent Stories
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registrations opens for PITB’s SheWins program1 minute ago
-
Police form JIT to probe targeted killing of religious scholar1 minute ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minority rights in meeting with UN Rapporteur1 minute ago
-
Wafaqai Mohtasib announces full-fledged grievance commissioner for children1 minute ago
-
AIOU holds Int’l moot on Research and Practices in Education1 minute ago
-
FOSPAH delivers verdict in high-profile harassment case against former consul general2 minutes ago
-
Man kills his father for money2 minutes ago
-
DC Reviews Cleanliness in Union Councils Doburji Arian, Neikapura11 minutes ago
-
Student presents her novel to commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights issues related to overpopulation11 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security at Rashakai Economic Zone11 minutes ago
-
Dengue surveillance reviewed11 minutes ago