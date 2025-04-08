Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Minority Rights In Meeting With UN Rapporteur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minority rights in meeting with UN Rapporteur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan reiterated its dedication to protecting minority rights and fostering interfaith harmony during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Professor Nicolas Levrat.

The discussion, on Tuesday held, here, centered on Pakistan’s legal and policy measures to safeguard marginalized communities.

Minister Tarar highlighted the country’s active collaboration with UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN Treaty Bodies.

Professor Levrat commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing minority rights, acknowledging the government’s engagement with international human rights frameworks.

The Minister outlined key initiatives, including protective legislation, national observances promoting religious inclusion, and equitable policy measures.

A significant focus was the Jaranwala incident, where the government’s swift action ensured justice for victims and support for affected communities.

The Minister emphasized that such responses reflect the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence against minorities.

The role of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) was underscored as a vital body for addressing grievances and protecting minority rights.

Minister Tarar also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s Human Rights Index through inclusive governance.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s transparency, the Minister expressed willingness to engage with UN mandate holders, including potential country visits, in line with national protocols.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in promoting minority rights through continued dialogue.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

25 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

26 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

41 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

59 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan