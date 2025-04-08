Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minority rights in meeting with UN Rapporteur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan reiterated its dedication to protecting minority rights and fostering interfaith harmony during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Professor Nicolas Levrat.

The discussion, on Tuesday held, here, centered on Pakistan’s legal and policy measures to safeguard marginalized communities.

Minister Tarar highlighted the country’s active collaboration with UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN Treaty Bodies.

Professor Levrat commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing minority rights, acknowledging the government’s engagement with international human rights frameworks.

The Minister outlined key initiatives, including protective legislation, national observances promoting religious inclusion, and equitable policy measures.

A significant focus was the Jaranwala incident, where the government’s swift action ensured justice for victims and support for affected communities.

The Minister emphasized that such responses reflect the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence against minorities.

The role of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) was underscored as a vital body for addressing grievances and protecting minority rights.

Minister Tarar also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s Human Rights Index through inclusive governance.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s transparency, the Minister expressed willingness to engage with UN mandate holders, including potential country visits, in line with national protocols.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in promoting minority rights through continued dialogue.