Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Multilateralism, UN's Central Role

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to multilateralism, UN's central role

As the world observes International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace on Saturday, Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting a peaceful and prosperous world order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :As the world observes International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace on Saturday, Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting a peaceful and prosperous world order.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said that the UN, as the most representative international organization and the quintessential expression of multilateralism, was the main platform to address multifaceted global issues.

He said this International Day should serve to renew the nations' collective resolve to uphold the UN Charter and its purposes and principles.

"Nations all over the world look up to the UN to achieve peaceful and just resolution of disputes, and for the maintenance of international peace and security. The people living under foreign occupation, in particular, hold great expectations from the Organisation to enable them to exercise their inalienable right to self determination," the spokesperson remarked.

He viewed that preserving the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpinned the UN Charter and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, was fundamental to promote a rules-based system.

Moreover, he said, the complex challenges currently faced by the international community were a stark reminder of the need for enhancing cooperative multilateralism.

He said in line with its ardent support for multilateralism, Pakistan participated actively in the work of the United Nations and all its affiliated institutions.

The country always strived to contribute constructively to the agenda setting, policy formulation and normative development undertaken through multilateral fora.

"Pakistan will continue to play its part in promoting international and regional peace and security, sustainable development and climate action, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all," the spokesperson added.

