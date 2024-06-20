Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Space Exploration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Chairman of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Muhammad Yousuf Khan has termed the outer space as a common heritage of humanity and said Pakistan is strongly committed to peaceful use of outer space.
The Chairman Suparco said this while addressing the inaugural session of the 67th session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS). The session is held in Vienna and will continue till June 28.
Highlighting outer space as a common heritage of humanity, he stressed its equitable and non-discriminatory accessibility, said a news release received here.
Chairman SUPARCO proudly shared Pakistan's recent advancements, including the successful launches of the iCUBE-Qamar satellite and the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite, PakSat-MM1, this May.
He also revealed future plans for a rover mission to the lunar south pole in collaboration with China's Chang’E-8 Mission.
Earlier, the Chairman attended the Lunar Conference organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) on June 18, where he discussed Pakistan's commitment to lunar exploration and international cooperation in space research.
