Pakistan reaffirms commitment to protect human rights

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law, Justice & Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights at national and international level.

Addressing the High-Level Segment of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council here on Wednesday, he

highlighted Pakistan’s robust legislative and policy measures.

The Minister underscored that over 70 human rights-related laws have been enacted in the past decade, with the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment recognizing a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental right, a milestone in Pakistan’s human rights framework.

He also announced Pakistan’s resumption of 88 voluntary contributions to key UN trust funds, including those for victims of torture, UPR implementation, and the participation of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the Council.

Pakistan’s engagement with international human rights mechanisms remains steadfast, with the Minister noting that the country underwent its 4th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2023, accepting 70% of the recommendations and committing to their implementation. The mid-term UPR report will be submitted soon, reinforcing Pakistan’s proactive approach to human rights commitments.

Addressing global human rights concerns, the Minister condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and reiterated that forced displacement and demographic re-engineering violate fundamental principles of international law. He urged the international community to take decisive action to uphold Palestinian rights.

The Minister also denounced India’s illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and its continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. He called on the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to continue monitoring the situation and update its Kashmir reports, while urging the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate systematic human rights violations in IIOJK.

Expressing grave concern over the global rise in religious intolerance, particularly Islamophobia, the Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combating all forms of discrimination, hostility, and violence based on religion or belief.

As a nation aspiring to serve its sixth term on the Human Rights Council, Pakistan remains a steadfast supporter of the Council’s mandate and a vocal advocate for justice, equality, and human dignity worldwide.