Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Development, Poverty Alleviation
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, representing Pakistan at the SCO Forum on Poverty Reduction and the 9th Silk Road International Expo, reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to regional connectivity, development, and shared prosperity.
In a video message, Syedaal Khan extended gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the leadership of Shaanxi Province for hosting the events in Xi’an — a historic city symbolizing the enduring legacy of cooperation across the Silk Road.
He praised President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a visionary framework carrying forward the spirit of the ancient Silk Road. “Pakistan is proud to be among the earliest and most active partners of BRI, particularly through the transformative China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is reshaping lives through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, and regional integration,” he noted.
Highlighting the evolving nature of bilateral ties, he said the partnership has now entered a vital new phase focused on human development, innovation, sustainability, and knowledge economy.
The Deputy Chairman underscored the relevance of platforms like the SCO in addressing critical global issues such as poverty eradication, health system strengthening, and expanded social protection, particularly in light of climate challenges and post-pandemic recovery. He applauded China’s poverty alleviation achievements, calling them an inspiration for developing nations.
Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Syedaal Khan pointed to national programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), youth empowerment schemes, and universal health coverage, which aim to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.
He emphasized agriculture as a key sector for mutual cooperation, particularly for its role in food security and rural employment. He welcomed future collaboration under CPEC and the Silk Road Expo in areas such as smart agriculture, advanced irrigation systems, seed development, and agricultural processing.
The Deputy Chairman lauded China’s training of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural professionals, noting that the first group of 300 experts is already receiving training in China. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s eagerness to modernize its agricultural sector through deeper cooperation.
He also called for stronger cultural and educational exchanges, enhanced business-to-business linkages, and increased investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), emphasizing that such initiatives would pave new pathways for shared development.
In his concluding remarks, he said, “Let us continue building corridors of peace, prosperity, and inclusive development. Under the banner of regional solidarity and mutual respect, let us move forward together toward a shared future where progress becomes a collective legacy.”
