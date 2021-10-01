UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To UN Charter On Its Membership Anniversary

Marking the 74th anniversary of Pakistan's membership of the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram has said that Pakistan remains committed to the UN Charter, and would work towards enabling the world body achieve its full potential and promise."

Pakistan joined the United Nations on 30 September 1947, just over a month after its independence.

"For the last seven decades, our membership of the United Nations has been guided by principles and purposes of the UN Charter, especially non-use of force, the right of self-determination, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs," the Pakistani envoy said in a message commemorating the event.

"Over the years, we have put these principles into practice by advocating the right of self-determination for the peoples of Africa and Asia in the early days of decolonization, he said, adding that Pakistan has been seeking the same freedoms for the oppressed people of IIOJK (Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Palestine from foreign occupation and oppression.

Pakistan has served on the UN Security Council seven times, presided over the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) six times and served often on the UN’s Human Rights Council and other Councils and Commissions. Several UN organizations and agencies � UNHCR, UNICEF, UNCTAD � were estestablished or developed as result of Pakistan’s initiatives and proposals, it was pointed out.

In addition, Pakistan has remained a principal contributor of troops for UN Peacekeeping from the outset.

Underscoring UN role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Ambassador Akram said the Security Council resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir await implementation.

"By securing a solution, the UN can contribute to peace and stability in South Asia." The United Nations, he said, is the sole institution that carries the moral legitimacy and authority to address the complex challenges facing humanity.

"Pakistan will remain at the forefront of the endeavour to enable the UN achieve its full potential and promise."

