Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support to UN peacekeeping principles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its unwavering support for the principles of the UN peacekeeping, and looks forward to continue its contributions towards maintenance of international peace and security as part of UN peacekeeping operations.

On the occasion of the “International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers,” Pakistan commends the critical role being played by the peacekeepers in the maintenance of international peace and security, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

With an illustrious history of UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades, Pakistani peacekeepers, both men and women, had been at the forefront of international efforts to end conflicts and restore order across many regions of the world.

Over 235,000 Pakistani UN peacekeepers had served with distinction in 48 UN peacekeeping missions, with Pakistan consistently retaining the position of one of the top troop-contributing countries (TCCs) at the UN.

“To date, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, protecting civilians and upholding the UN peacekeeping mandates in the process,” it was added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan was proud of the contribution of its women peacekeepers, and remained committed to enhancing their role in UN peacekeeping arena.

Over 500 Pakistani women peacekeepers had served in various UN missions, earning many laurels and distinctions in the process. Pakistan was also one of the first countries to achieve the UN’s deployment goal of 15% female staff officers, it was added.

“Pakistan brings a unique perspective to UN peacekeeping, not only as a leading TCC, but also as the host to one of the oldest peacekeeping missions in the world – the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).”

It also continued to play its role in helping adapt the UN peacekeeping operations to contemporary challenges, including through African Union-led Peace Support Operations.