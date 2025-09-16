Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Ozone Protection Commitment On International Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday joined the world in observing the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, reiterating its resolve to safeguard the earth’s protective shield against harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The global themes this year, “From Science to Global Action” and “Ozone for Life”, highlight the role of science in shaping policy and driving international cooperation.

A senior official from the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination said Pakistan has “fully complied” with the phase-out of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) under the Montreal Protocol, and is now working to gradually cut down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) — potent greenhouse gases that also contribute to global warming.

Environmental experts say Pakistan’s efforts under the Vienna Convention (1985) and Montreal Protocol (1987) are a rare example of international environmental success.

“Pakistan is recognized among compliant countries that phased out CFCs ahead of schedule.

But the real challenge now lies in transitioning to safe, affordable alternatives to HFCs, especially in the cooling sector where demand is rising,” explained Rafey Alam, an Islamabad-based environmental law expert.

Others warn of local impacts if vigilance lapses. “Given Pakistan’s hot climate and high UV index, protecting the ozone layer has direct consequences for public health, including skin cancer prevention and eye care, as well as for crop yields,” said Dr. Farah Naz, an environmental scientist at Quaid-i-Azam University.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has also praised Pakistan’s ozone initiatives, noting its awareness campaigns, industry conversions, and partnerships for sustainable technology.

Experts, however, stress the need for stronger enforcement and research capacity.

“Pakistan must align ozone protection with climate change adaptation. The Montreal Protocol has shown that global environmental agreements can work — but sustained political will and public awareness are crucial,” Dr. Naz added.

