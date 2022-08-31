UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reaffirms Solidarity, Support To Turkiye On 100th Victory Day Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The government and people of Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed their solidarity and unflinching support for the people and the government of Turkiye as the country celebrated 100th anniversary of the Victory Day.

"This day, a hundred years ago, the great Turkish nation secured the ultimate victory by defeating foreign occupation and imperialism. Unyielding determination, courage and unity exhibited by the Turkish nation laid the foundation of Turkiye's liberation, independence and national sovereignty,," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He paid special tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who inspired and led his compatriots to one of the most brilliant victories in the world history.

The spokesperson said that in their heroic struggle against the foreign occupation through the war of Independence, the valiant Turkish nation was wholeheartedly supported by the Muslims of the South Asia.

